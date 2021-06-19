Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TILE opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

