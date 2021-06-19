Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.93. McDonald’s reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

