Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 11,454,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

