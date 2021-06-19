Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Stryker reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,770. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

