Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $114.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.
TRIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
