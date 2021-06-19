Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.92. 813,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,144. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

