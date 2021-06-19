Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.18. AON posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,896. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.