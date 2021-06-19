Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $432.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.30 million to $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $152.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

