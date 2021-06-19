Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of EGRX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

