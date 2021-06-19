Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.86 million and the lowest is $139.07 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 82.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

