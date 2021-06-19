Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $141.32 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

