Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $141.32 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.