Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $295.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.76 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

GKOS stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.51.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.