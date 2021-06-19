Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 769,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

