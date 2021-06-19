Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. 329,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

