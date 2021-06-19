Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

STIM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $6,185,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

