Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

