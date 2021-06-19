Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.60 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

