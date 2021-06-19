Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $462,903.41 and $20,549.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

