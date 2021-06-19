Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $441,694.78 and $69,503.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

