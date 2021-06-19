ZENZO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $39.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00223345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035859 BTC.

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

