Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $9,594.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00360820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00145716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,138,266 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

