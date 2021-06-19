ZeroSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $2.32 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.