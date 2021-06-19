Zilliqa Trading Down 3.9% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $43.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,690,118,608 coins and its circulating supply is 11,398,651,455 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

