Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.