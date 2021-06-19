ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $63,176.13 and approximately $108.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

