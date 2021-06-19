ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 103.4% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003687 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $259.71 million and $347.89 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

