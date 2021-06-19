Zloadr (ZDR) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $565.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.