Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.