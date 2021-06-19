ZooKeeper Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $98,536.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 18,945,707 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

