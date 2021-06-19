Zoracles (ZORA) Price Down 67.3% This Week

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $147.79 or 0.00413417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $807,398.84 and approximately $107,113.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00139360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00183543 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,881.94 or 1.00370717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

