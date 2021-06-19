ZPER Hits Market Cap of $503,269.82 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $503,269.82 and $21.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00206209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001934 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00623542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

