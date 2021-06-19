ZUM TOKEN Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $313,165.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.60 or 0.00748181 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,994,270,583 coins and its circulating supply is 14,489,777,287 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

