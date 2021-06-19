ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $999,821.35 and approximately $45.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

