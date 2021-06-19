ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $235,523.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00138396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,086.58 or 1.00083423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00854542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

