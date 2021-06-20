-$0.05 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

DFFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 841,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

