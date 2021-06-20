-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $401.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

