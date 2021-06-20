-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.