$0.21 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 2,744,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

