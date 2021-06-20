-$0.35 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Okta posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.87. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,557 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

