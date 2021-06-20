$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

SFM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 2,822,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,913. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.