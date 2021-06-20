$0.52 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

