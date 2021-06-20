-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,857,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,567. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

