$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 2,170,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

