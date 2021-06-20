$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $108.47. 1,007,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,472. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.