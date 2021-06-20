0Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,004.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $402,004.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00089978 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

