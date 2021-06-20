0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $452,508.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

