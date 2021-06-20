0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $452,508.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.
0xBitcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
0xBitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.