0xcert Reaches Market Capitalization of $915,213.91 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $915,213.91 and approximately $18,621.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00766856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00084048 BTC.

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

