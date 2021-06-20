$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $73,427,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

