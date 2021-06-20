$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $487.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

