$1.34 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $131.84. 1,651,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

